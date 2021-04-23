Genpact (NYSE:G) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

Genpact (NYSE:G)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $54.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $44.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Genpact has a one year low of $31.15 and a one year high of $45.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.95.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Genpact will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $90,946.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $3,150,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,362.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,294,447. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,383,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Genpact by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,689,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,344,000 after purchasing an additional 424,264 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 19,973 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Genpact by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 550,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,860,000 after purchasing an additional 256,433 shares during the period. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $2,148,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

