Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gentex in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.05. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.59. Gentex has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $224,091.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,941,064.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,638.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,926 shares of company stock worth $1,559,307. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.