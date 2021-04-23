Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) shares dropped 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $75.15 and last traded at $75.15. Approximately 5 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 171,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.20.

THRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Get Gentherm alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 70.15 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $3,138,035.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,440.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matteo Anversa sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $121,110.00. Insiders sold 57,149 shares of company stock worth $4,206,617 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $323,072,000 after acquiring an additional 125,272 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,911,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,685,000 after acquiring an additional 68,256 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,003,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 796,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,917,000 after acquiring an additional 356,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at $36,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.