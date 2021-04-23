GeoCoin (GEO) Trading Up 2% Over Last Week

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One GeoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded up 2% against the US dollar. GeoCoin has a market cap of $2.71 million and $8,538.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00062648 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.66 or 0.00465362 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,568.92 or 1.00005900 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00038828 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00011385 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00125894 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GeoCoin is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

