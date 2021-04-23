Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.77

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.77 and traded as high as C$1.87. Geodrill shares last traded at C$1.85, with a volume of 13,820 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target (up previously from C$2.75) on shares of Geodrill in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of C$82.41 million and a PE ratio of 8.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.77.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$32.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Geodrill Limited will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Geodrill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

In other Geodrill news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 98,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$192,329.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,428,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,490,474.89. Insiders sold a total of 112,600 shares of company stock valued at $219,361 in the last ninety days.

Geodrill Company Profile (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, diamond core, deep directional drilling, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water borehole drilling services.

