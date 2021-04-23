George W. Broughton Sells 5,790 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $195,586.20.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.85. 115,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,042. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average is $28.86. The stock has a market cap of $664.27 million, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 178,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

