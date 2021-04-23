German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,019,938 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,014 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.85% of German American Bancorp worth $33,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GABC. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $2,993,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,787,000 after acquiring an additional 66,956 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 50,793 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in German American Bancorp by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 222,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 50,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 18,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

In other German American Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Clay W. Ewing sold 10,089 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $490,728.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director U Butch Klem sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $223,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,714 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $43.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.76.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $56.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

