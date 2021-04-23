GHOST Trading 8.7% Higher This Week (GHOST)

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One GHOST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GHOST has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. GHOST has a market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $414,076.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00068413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00018614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00092273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $336.27 or 0.00674736 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,989.39 or 0.08004920 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00050768 BTC.

GHOST is a coin. GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 coins. The official website for GHOST is www.ghostbymcafee.com . GHOST’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GHOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

