Giant (GIC) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last Week

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last week, Giant has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Giant has a total market cap of $128,271.65 and $148.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00037154 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001625 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000160 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000655 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000477 BTC.

About Giant

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,109,782 coins. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

