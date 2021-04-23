Giant (GIC) Trading Down 49% This Week

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Giant has a total market cap of $70,819.74 and approximately $12.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giant coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Giant has traded down 49% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Giant

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,109,782 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

