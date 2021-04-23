Gifto (GTO) Hits One Day Volume of $43.28 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Gifto has a market cap of $51.31 million and approximately $43.28 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gifto has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar. One Gifto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0666 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gifto alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00067157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00019211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00092698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.83 or 0.00665951 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00051803 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,092.55 or 0.08067399 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.