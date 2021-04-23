Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Given New C$43.75 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$43.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.34% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.31.
Gildan Activewear stock traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$41.93. The company had a trading volume of 15,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,040. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$16.91 and a 12 month high of C$42.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.32 billion and a PE ratio of -29.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
