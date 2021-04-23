Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Given New C$43.75 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$43.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.31.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear stock traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$41.93. The company had a trading volume of 15,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,040. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$16.91 and a 12 month high of C$42.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.32 billion and a PE ratio of -29.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$899.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$784.21 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.