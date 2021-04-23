Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

GVDBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of GVDBF opened at $4,250.00 on Friday. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $3,291.04 and a 1-year high of $4,481.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,915.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4,038.76.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

