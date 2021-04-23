Gjensidige Forsikring ASA’s (GJNSY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS GJNSY traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $24.80. 190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average is $23.01. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $26.95.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

