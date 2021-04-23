Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%.

NASDAQ:GBCI traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.79. The stock had a trading volume of 14,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,096. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $67.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 52.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

