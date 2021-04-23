Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) – Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Gladstone Investment in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GAIN. TheStreet raised Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $462.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 million. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 528,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 65,547 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth $2,520,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 91.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 156,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 74,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 150,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 10,582 shares during the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

