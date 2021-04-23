Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will report earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.40). Glaukos posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $73.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.02 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%.

Several research analysts have commented on GKOS shares. Oppenheimer raised Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $439,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 118,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 99,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $91.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.46. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -55.61 and a beta of 1.87. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $34.10 and a 52-week high of $99.00.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

