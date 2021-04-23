Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 152,883 Shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) Stock

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 152,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $1,516,599.36. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 2,060 shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $20,538.20.

On Monday, February 22nd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 12,810 shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $133,992.60.

NASDAQ AMHC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. 173,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,527. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,073,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 34,197 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 406,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the life sciences and pharmaceutical services sectors in the United States and Europe.

