Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 152,883 Shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) Stock

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 152,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $1,516,599.36. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 19th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 2,060 shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $20,538.20.
- On Monday, February 22nd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 12,810 shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $133,992.60.
NASDAQ AMHC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. 173,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,527. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04.
About Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition
Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the life sciences and pharmaceutical services sectors in the United States and Europe.
