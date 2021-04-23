Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,552 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,324,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. William Blair lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.05.

NASDAQ GBT traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.17. 3,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,299. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average is $46.73. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.49 and a 12-month high of $83.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.63.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. The company had revenue of $41.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

