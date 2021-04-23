GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Reaches $0.0552 on Major Exchanges

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $990,558.34 and $699.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 45.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,413.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,311.82 or 0.04585756 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.34 or 0.00462854 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $808.97 or 0.01604679 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.42 or 0.00667318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $242.84 or 0.00481699 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00061779 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $212.79 or 0.00422091 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 93.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00027547 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

