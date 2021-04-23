GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $276.46

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $276.46 and last traded at $276.46, with a volume of 24 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $265.05.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNNDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.02 and its 200 day moving average is $238.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.30 and a beta of 0.47.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $654.39 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that GN Store Nord A/S will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer segments in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

