Gnosis Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Gnosis coin can currently be purchased for $182.41 or 0.00360944 BTC on popular exchanges. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $274.46 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gnosis has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gnosis alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00068067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00019059 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00092460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.02 or 0.00676764 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00051641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.19 or 0.08099187 BTC.

Gnosis Coin Profile

Gnosis (GNO) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.