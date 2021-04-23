GNY Price Tops $1.11 on Top Exchanges (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 23rd. GNY has a total market capitalization of $213.63 million and approximately $611,259.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GNY has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. One GNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002188 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00067430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00019477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00092508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.16 or 0.00670376 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00051604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.13 or 0.07964043 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY (GNY) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

