GoByte (GBX) Price Down 32.3% Over Last Week

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last week, GoByte has traded down 32.3% against the dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0808 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a market cap of $773,522.07 and approximately $3,157.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00011759 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000077 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.