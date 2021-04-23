GoChain Price Tops $0.0380 on Top Exchanges (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One GoChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0380 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. GoChain has a market capitalization of $40.86 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GoChain has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00010035 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000379 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000034 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About GoChain

GoChain (GO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,129,723,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,973,112 coins. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain . GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

GoChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

