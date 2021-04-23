Gold Poker Price Up 94.7% This Week (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 96.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last week, Gold Poker has traded up 94.7% against the U.S. dollar. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $39,520.19 and approximately $2,047.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00063140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.21 or 0.00272114 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003870 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00025608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,220.58 or 1.00330883 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $321.08 or 0.00641463 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.73 or 0.01020336 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

