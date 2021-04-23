Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.72

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and traded as low as $0.56. Gold Standard Ventures shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 1,373,882 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72. The company has a market cap of $208.30 million, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSV. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,996,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,554 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gold Standard Ventures in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Gold Standard Ventures during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 567,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 272,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

