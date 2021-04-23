Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 13,000 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 13,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $338,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Thryv alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $251,900.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $130,350.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $475,600.00.

Shares of THRY traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.29. 59,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,565. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $3.05. The company had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.00 million. The company’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,110,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.