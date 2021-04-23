GoldFund Hits Market Capitalization of $382,857.21 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $382,857.21 and $267.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006240 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00013701 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000156 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000274 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.