Gossip Coin (GOSS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.00

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last week, Gossip Coin has traded 59.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gossip Coin has a total market capitalization of $16,097.35 and $6.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gossip Coin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

GOSS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gossip Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gossip Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.