Gourmet Galaxy 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.22 Million (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be bought for $1.48 or 0.00002968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $4.91 million and $1.22 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gourmet Galaxy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00067313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00019324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00092147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $330.48 or 0.00661659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00051995 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,894.46 or 0.07797122 BTC.

About Gourmet Galaxy

GUM is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gourmet Galaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gourmet Galaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.