Graco (NYSE:GGG) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Graco (NYSE:GGG) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.62% from the stock’s previous close.

GGG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

GGG stock opened at $76.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.72. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $78.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Graco will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 15,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $1,070,068.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,968,045.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $3,863,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,233,300.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,178,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,668,000 after buying an additional 689,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Graco by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after buying an additional 527,502 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,803,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Graco by 448.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,075,000 after buying an additional 226,879 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

