Graco (NYSE:GGG) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Graco (NYSE:GGG) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.62% from the stock’s previous close.
GGG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.
GGG stock opened at $76.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.72. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $78.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 15,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $1,070,068.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,968,045.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $3,863,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,233,300.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,178,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,668,000 after buying an additional 689,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Graco by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after buying an additional 527,502 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,803,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Graco by 448.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,075,000 after buying an additional 226,879 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Graco
Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.
