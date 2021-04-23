Graco (NYSE:GGG) Price Target Raised to $89.00

Graco (NYSE:GGG) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GGG. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Graco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.
GGG opened at $76.47 on Friday. Graco has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $78.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.72.
In other Graco news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 604,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,233,300.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 15,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $1,070,068.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,968,045.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,532 shares of company stock worth $10,063,786 in the last 90 days. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.
Graco Company Profile
Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.
