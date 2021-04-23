Graco (NYSE:GGG) Price Target Raised to $89.00

Graco (NYSE:GGG) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GGG. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Graco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

GGG opened at $76.47 on Friday. Graco has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $78.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.72.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graco will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Graco news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 604,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,233,300.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 15,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $1,070,068.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,968,045.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,532 shares of company stock worth $10,063,786 in the last 90 days. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

