Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 250,659 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 511,549.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,659 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of National Retail Properties worth $11,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,625,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after purchasing an additional 341,895 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,924 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,222,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,931,000 after purchasing an additional 210,771 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,566,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,951,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,875,000 after purchasing an additional 283,554 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NNN shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $47.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,917. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.40. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $47.69.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.