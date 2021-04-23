Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 3,033 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $11,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.46.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.79. 14,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $212.21.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

