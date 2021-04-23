Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 32,574 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 58,167.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,630 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,574 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $10,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.78, for a total transaction of $14,471,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,175 shares in the company, valued at $21,408,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total transaction of $1,198,715.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 292,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,273,194.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,917 shares of company stock worth $32,027,531 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $356.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,344. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $190.19 and a one year high of $403.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.81 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.50.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

