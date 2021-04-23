Gradient Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 176,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,220,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of Sensata Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ST. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $509,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

NYSE:ST traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.14. 6,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average of $53.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.