Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.90.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $4.66 on Friday, reaching $375.43. The stock had a trading volume of 18,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,992. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $364.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62. The stock has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

