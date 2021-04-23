Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 292,085.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,436 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 245,352 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.17% of Synovus Financial worth $11,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 392.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

NYSE:SNV traded up $1.88 on Friday, hitting $46.72. 16,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,646. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.23.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.