Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $10,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 13,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.17.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $2.77 on Friday, reaching $186.98. 23,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $185.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.76.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.