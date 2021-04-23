Gradient Investments LLC Buys 15,513 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Atmos Energy worth $11,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATO. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ATO traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.10. 2,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,452. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATO. Mizuho upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.92.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

