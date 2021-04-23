Gradient Investments LLC Buys 56,861 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2,728.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 56,861 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in 3M by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,932,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,561,239,000 after purchasing an additional 226,440 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,357,820,000 after purchasing an additional 677,445 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,898,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $856,275,000 after purchasing an additional 210,326 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,858 shares of company stock worth $5,614,946. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMM traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.72. The company had a trading volume of 45,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,055. The company has a market capitalization of $116.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $202.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 65.05%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.82.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.