Gradient Investments LLC Buys 787 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after acquiring an additional 611,904 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after acquiring an additional 311,706 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 249,563 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,248,000 after acquiring an additional 158,383 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG traded up $48.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,316.38. 56,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,955. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,138.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,882.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,232.20 and a 12 month high of $2,318.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,342.42.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

