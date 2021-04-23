Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total value of $246,248.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,502,617. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $10.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $466.07. The company had a trading volume of 49,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,620. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.64. The company has a market cap of $190.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.75 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

