Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Essential Utilities worth $10,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors started coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

