Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 32,453.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,798,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,793,366 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises about 1.5% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 1.60% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $45,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,959,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,673,000 after buying an additional 21,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,893,000 after buying an additional 240,226 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,155,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,651,000 after buying an additional 86,086 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,635,000 after buying an additional 70,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 914,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,895,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:REET traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,794. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $27.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.90.

