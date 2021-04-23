Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 102,936 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,638,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.03. The firm has a market cap of $224.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.65.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

