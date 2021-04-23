Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,826.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.99. 17,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,941. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $216.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on CME Group from $207.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

