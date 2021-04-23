Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,936 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $18,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.58.

WM stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.34. 11,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,049. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.52. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $94.13 and a one year high of $136.35. The company has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.27%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

