Gradient Investments LLC Has $10.95 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.08. 67,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,860,398. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.98 and its 200-day moving average is $69.80. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $77.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 480,469 shares of company stock worth $35,954,512. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

